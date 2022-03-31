Israel kills Palestinian boy in Jenin raid

Israeli occupation forces raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin at dawn today and killed two young Palestinians, official local sources have confirmed. Sanad Abu Atiyeh, aged 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23, were killed in the Israeli raid which wounded 15 others, three of them critically.

The Ministry of Health said that the Israeli forces fired teargas canisters near the Jenin Government Hospital where the gas caused panic and confusion in the emergency room.

The raid took place 24 hours after a Palestinian resident of the town of Yabad, near Jenin, shot and killed four Israelis in an attack in the Tel Aviv neighbourhood of Bnai Brak. The family home of the man accused of the attack was vandalised by Israeli troops, who also beat his family members and neighbours.

