The longest suspension bridge in the world (the '1915 Canakkale Bridge') in Turkey will save £348 million ($457 million) a year in fuel consumption and emissions, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the bridge, with a two-kilometre (2,023m, 6,637ft) span between its towers, will connect Europe and Asia.

The '1915 Canakkale Bridge' cost 2.5 billion Euros ($2.7billion/£2.1billion) to build.

The bridge's toll fee will be 200 Turkish liras ($13.60/£10.30).

Turkey increased its green deal projects.

On 17th of March, Turkey signed a €2.1bn loan guarantee deal with the UK Export Finance Agency to build the development of a major green electric rail project in Turkey.

