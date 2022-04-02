Hamas calls for PA to release political prisoners

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday called for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to release all political prisoners inside its jails.

In a press release, member of Hamas political bureau Husam Badran asserted: "With the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the PA must respect the law and release all political prisoners to preserve the rights, social fabric and Palestinian unity."

Badran added: "The PA leadership has to issue its directives to the security services in order to stop summoning Palestinians to be investigated over their political views."

He called for: "Protecting the Palestinian people at the time when martyrs are falling every day, and the aggression of the Israeli occupation is sharply rising."

The senior Hamas official pointed to the rising Israeli violations and aggression in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, mainly surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's Old City.

READ: Israel kills Palestinian boy in Jenin raid