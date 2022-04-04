Egypt condemns Israel's escalations against Palestinians

Egypt's Ministry or Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned Israel's escalations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the continued storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Jews under the protection of the occupation police.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Hafez, was quoted by Maariv as saying that Israel must "adhere to the rules of international law to provide due protection for Palestinian civilians," urging the Israeli authorities "to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the identity of East Jerusalem."

Hafez called on Israel to halt its escalation "immediately, especially during the holy month of Ramadan," warning against what he described as "slipping into cycles of violence that preclude the desired stability and perpetuate the climate of tension that will only lead to more mutual escalation."

On Thursday, Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa with a number of settlers, escorted by security in what Palestinians have described as an act of provocation. Dozens of Jewish Israelis also stormed the mosque on Sunday – the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

