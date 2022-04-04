Five Arab Foreign Ministers arrive in Russia for talks on Ukraine war

Five Arab Foreign Ministers have travelled to the Russian capital, Moscow, to hold talks with Russia's top diplomat on the war in Ukraine, the Arab League said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan and Sudan are scheduled to meet on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. The Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, is also scheduled to join the meeting.

The Ministers are also scheduled to travel to Poland later on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, according to the same source.

The ministerial delegation "represents the ministerial contact group formed by the League on 9 March, to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and its repercussions on the Arab countries."

The Arab Ministers' visit to Moscow coincides with the escalation of international condemnation of Russia's alleged "war crimes" in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, recently recaptured by the Ukrainian forces.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has condemned the "horrific" scenes arriving from Bucha, saying the information "raises serious and worrying questions about the possibility of war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law" calling to preserve "all evidence".

