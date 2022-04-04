Islamic Jihad marks anniversary of Israeli attack on refugees in Jenin

Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of Israel's military offensive against Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin with a military parade in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported.

Hundreds of masked members of Al-Quds Brigades gathered in Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the middle area of Gaza. Carrying their arms, they held pictures of the martyrs who were killed during the Israeli operation in Jenin.

"We are here to tell the world that the Palestinian resistance against the occupation is continuous," said one participant. "We will hit with an iron fist and will not stand idle in front of the Israeli torture of the Palestinian people."

He added that the recent Palestinian resistance attacks "prove" that resistance is ongoing. "We will never give up a single particle of Palestinian land."

The Battle of Jenin took place over ten days at the beginning of April, 2002, when Israeli troops killed "at least" 52 Palestinian refugees in the Jenin Refugee Camp. So-called "Operation Defensive Shield" has been described as one of Israel's "biggest war crimes" by MEMO columnist Yvonne Ridley.

READ: 3 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces near Jenin