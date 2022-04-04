Jordan Prince Hamzah renounces royal title

Jordan's Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, the former crown prince, announced yesterday that he has relinquished his royal title in protest over the kingdom's current policies, Reuters reported.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Prince Hamzah said he was giving up his title because his values "are not in line with the approaches, trends, and modern methods of our institutions."

"I have come to a conclusion that my personal conviction and principles my father (the late King Hussein) instilled in me are not in line with the path, directives and modern methods of our institutions," he wrote.

"I will remain as I have always been and as long as I live, loyal to our beloved Jordan," he added.

Last month, the Royal Palace said Prince Hamzah sent a letter to King Abdullah II, his half-brother, apologising for an alleged plot to overthrow the monarch.

"I have erred, Your Majesty, and to err is human. I, therefore, bear responsibility for the stances I have taken and the offences I have committed against Your Majesty and our country over the past years," Hamzah was said to have written.

"I apologise to Your Majesty, to the people of Jordan, and to our family, for my actions which, God willing, will not be repeated," he added.

The estranged Prince, who had been placed under house arrest after accusing the country's rulers of corruption, had avoided punishment by pledging allegiance to the King shortly after mediation by royal family elders.

