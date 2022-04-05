Yemen FM warns of the collapse of the truce with the Houthis

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad Bin Mubarak warned of the collapse of the truce with the Houthis, which he said had become threatened due to the group's violations.

Bin Mubarak said on Twitter yesterday evening: "The truce was greatly welcomed, but it is threatened by Houthi violations."

Bin Mubarak accused the Houthis of "continuing military deployment, strengthening their positions with individuals and vehicles, in addition to launching artillery shells and carrying out drone strikes."

The Yemeni minister called on the international community to preserve what was achieved, without mentioning details.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the matter.

On Friday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the parties to the conflict had agreed to a two-month, extendable truce, welcomed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, government forces and the pro-Iran Houthis.Yemen has witnessed several truces since 2015, sponsored by three former UN envoys, each interrupted by violations, amid accusations directed by the two parties to the conflict that the other obstructed their success.

This truce is the "most important", according to observers, as it allowed a partial reopening of Sanaa airport, which is under the control of the Houthis and which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016, with approval for the entry of 18 oil ships to the port of Hudaydah within two months; the highest rate of fuel access to the Houthi-controlled areas since the start of the war.

