UN: Sudan's humanitarian needs rising to unprecedented levels

The United Nations warned on Monday that Sudan's humanitarian needs are increasing to "unprecedented levels", citing the economic crisis, prolonged dry spells, and last year's erratic rainfall, Anadolu reported.

"The number of people [in Sudan] facing acute food insecurity is expected to double, soaring from 9.8 million people last year to 18 million people by September of this year," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General during a press briefing in New York. He added: "Crop and livestock production has dropped by up to half in 14 states across Sudan when compared to the last five-year average."

According to the UN official, domestic cereal production can only cover the needs of less than two thirds of the population of 42 million people, leaving many reliant on humanitarian food assistance.

The conflict in Ukraine has caused further spikes in food prices where the price of wheat has risen by 180 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the same source.

Haq said the UN partners are appealing for more than $1.9 billion to help 14.3 million people in Sudan this year, noting that to date, only nine per cent of the plan has been funded.

