Brotherhood in Jordan: We are doing our bit to face off normalisation with Israel

The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan is doing all it can to stop the normalisation of ties between the kingdom and Israel, Observer-General of Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, Abdul Hamid Al-Thneibat, said yesterday.

The Muslim Brotherhood "is protecting Jordanians along with the Arab people from the ideological, intellectual and cultural penetration of the normalisation," he said.

Al-Thneibat said he regretted the official institutions' rush towards normalisation with the Israeli occupation, citing the recent water and electricity deals.

"During the past few months, we rushed towards normalisation with the occupation while it continues its settlement policies, crimes against our brothers in Palestine and targeting Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque," he said.

He reiterated the importance of a "strategic partnership" with the Palestinians against the "Zionist dangers, which threaten Jerusalem and Palestine." Adding that Jordanians and Palestinians are one nation and hold one position regarding the Israeli occupation.

