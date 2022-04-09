Israel officials believe PA is losing control over Jenin

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security forces are losing control over the northern occupied West Bank area, including the city of Jenin, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan was reported by The Times of Israel stating that the PA is being challenged for control of the area around Jenin. Kan cited Israeli security officials naming both the Islamic Jihad and members of Fatah, the Palestinian faction led by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli security officials delivered their remarks about Jenin as two of the Palestinians who recently carried out attacks in Israel came from Jenin.

Israeli officials want the PA to crack down on terror in the area, The Times of Israel shared, but fear it will not be able to do so.

Kan also reported security officials recommending that the political echelon warn Palestinians that alleged facilitations given to Palestinians during Ramadan would be cancelled.

Speaking to soldiers at the Ofer military base, Israel Army Chief Aviv Kohavi indicated that he believes security challenges will remain for many days to come and hinted at an operation in Jenin.

"If we are going to clash with the terrorists anyway, I prefer it be in Jenin," Kohavi said, according to Channel 13.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli occupation forces might be preparing for a military operation in the northern West Bank as soon as this weekend.

Remembering Israel's Siege of Jenin