Syria's air defences confront 'Israeli aggression', state media report

April 10, 2022 at 4:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
An image grab shows smoke and fire billowing during a Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus [AFP/Getty Images]
An image grab shows smoke and fire billowing during a Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria on 19 November 2020 [AFP/Getty Images]
 April 10, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported, Reuters reported.

"At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.

Israel's military declined to comment on the reported air strikes in Syria.

