PA condemns killing of Palestinians by Israel occupation army

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned the killing of a Palestinian mother of six by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Husan, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PA described the killing of 47-year-old Ghada Sbateen as a "heinous crime."

A video captured by a Palestine TV cameraman showed and Israeli soldiers shooting and killing the unarmed Palestinian woman, who was almost blind.

The PA stressed that the killing was a "crime against humanity and a practical translation of the political instructions of the occupation state which makes it easier for soldiers to use live bullets to kill Palestinian civilians."

It added that it held the Israeli government "directly and fully responsible for this heinous crime, which exposes the falseness of the occupation's allegations and its misleading calls for calm."

This killing, it explained, "proves once again the occupation's pre-planned intention to escalate and explode the situation to use it as a cover for its colonial, racist and Judaisation projects in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The ministry called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to stop the double standard policy in dealing with international issues and to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities towards the occupation's crimes and violations against Palestinians.

It called on the UN Secretary-General, to promptly activate the international protection system for the Palestinian people, urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to rapidly start its investigations into the crimes of the occupation and its settlers.

