11 Palestinians injured in Israeli raids in West Bank

Eleven Palestinians were injured in fresh Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry said five Palestinians were injured by live fire while two others by shrapnel and one raid gas inhalation in the targeted that the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Jericho.

Palestinian sources said that 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya'bad, south of Jenin.

An Israeli military statement said eight suspects were apprehended and weapons confiscated during an operation in Ya'abd.

Sunday's raids came one day after Israeli forces shot dead a member of Islamic Jihad group during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

