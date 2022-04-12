Palestinian factions warn Israel against 'ongoing crimes' in Jenin

The Follow-up Committee of National and Islamic Factions in Gaza warned Israel on Monday about its "ongoing crimes" in the occupied West Bank, especially in the city of Jenin.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian factions stressed that the Israeli threats to invade Jenin, place it under an economic blockade and allow illegal settlers to carry out crimes "will be met with more popular resistance" on the ground. "The factions will not keep silent regarding the isolation of the city of Jenin. The Palestinian resistance will face off any escalation by the Israeli occupation."

At the same time, the factions called for next Friday to be a "day of rage and support" for Jenin. They called upon the Palestinians within their occupied country and in the diaspora to organise popular activities in support of the city.

The Palestinian citizens of Israel — who make up 20 per cent of the population — were asked to send convoys of support to break the siege imposed on Jenin. "We need everyone to get involved in the "comprehensive mobilisation, cooperation and coordination to protect the city of Jenin and its people."

READ: Israel imposing 'collective punishment' on Jenin