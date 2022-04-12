Tunisia, France unite to protect youth against 'violent extremism'

Tunisia and France today discussed cooperation in the field of protecting young people against "violent extremism".

This came in talks between Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Gilles Kepel, the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the discussions, Bouden stressed the state's role in reducing social disparities by dedicating structural reforms to educational institutions, including at the university level, the Tunisian government said in a statement.

The Tunisian premier underlined the importance of training youth "to facilitate their integration into professional life, their involvement in society, and protect them against the dangers of extremism, violent extremism, as well as irregular migration."

According to the statement, Kepel stressed on the need for countries along the Mediterranean Sea, especially Tunisia, France and Italy, to exchange experiences "on finding out the causes of the phenomenon of violent extremism in our societies and ways to tackle them."

Tunisia: president rejects 'interference' in country's affairs