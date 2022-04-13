EgyptAir to resume daily flights to Russia

EgyptAir announced yesterday that it was resuming daily flights from Cairo to Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Friday after resolving outstanding issues related to insurance with Russia, Anadolu reported.

Last February, EgyptAir halted flights to Moscow, following the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, without giving an explanation.

In March, Egypt's Shorouk newspaper quoted an informed source in EgyptAir as saying that the decision to temporarily suspend flights came after the European insurance company cooperating with the company decided to ban dealing with Russia as a result of economic sanctions imposed on the Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

Yesterday, Egypt's official Gazette published a presidential decision allowing the Egyptian Ministry of Finance to act as a guarantor for the insurance of EgyptAir's aircrafts.

Last week, the Egyptian parliament approved a law that allows the finance minister to provide EgyptAir with an insurance guarantee covering risks including wars or hijacking that flights to Russia might face.

The guarantee shall be valid for a period of two years or until the necessary insurance coverage is available.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine which led to imposing severe economic sanctions against Moscow.