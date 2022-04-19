Iran: Normalising ties with Israel exacerbated attacks on Palestinians

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has criticised "some countries in the region" who have normalised relations with Israel, saying this encouraged the occupation state to exacerbate its attacks against Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference yesterday, Khatibzadeh also criticised the international community's silence regarding Israeli crimes, noting that his country "has taken measures in this regard at the level of international organisations".

He explained that Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has sent a letter to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and held extensive talks with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

He told Haniyeh: "Violating the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking worshippers are the outrageous results of normalisation."

The minister called for "supporting the Palestinians instead of supporting the usurpers of Jerusalem and the motherland of the Palestinian people."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Haniyeh as saying that "the Palestinian people have two options: either accepting the Judaisation of Al-Aqsa or resisting the Zionist entity," adding that "the Palestinian people and the resistance factions chose the path of resistance."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian presidency called for Palestinians to mobilise to Al-Aqsa Mosque, to defend it and confront the dangerous Israeli escalation.

Palestinians took to social media platforms calling for protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and to confront the Israeli settlers' incursions, which began on Sunday, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco signed the US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations with Israel in 2020.

