Libya oil company declares force majeure in Sharara oil field

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) yesterday declared a state of force majeure on oil exports from the Al-Sharara oil field, the largest in the country, until further notice, Anadolu news agency reported.

The state-owned company said in a statement that oil production had been halted until further notice after a group of individuals entered the facility and prevented employees from working. It did not identify the group.

"A group of individuals put pressure on workers in Al-Sharara which forced them to gradually shut down production and made it impossible for NOC to implement its contractual obligations," the statement said.

Declaring force majeure allows the company to exonerate itself from legal responsibility regarding its commitments to clients.

READ: Libya halts operations at El Feel oilfield, Zueitina port due to protests

Earlier in the day, the company declared force majeure in the Zueitina oil port in central Libya, this came after a similar announcement was made by the corporation on Sunday for oil exports from El-Feel oilfield.

On Sunday, tribal leaders announced halting oil production in southern and central Libya until Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh hands over power to the government of Fathi Bashagha who was appointed by the eastern-based House of Representatives.

El-Sharara oil field produces more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, forming roughly one third of the oil-rich country's production.