PA rejects Israel's accusation of 'terrorism'

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected accusations by Israel that it is a "terrorist" entity, saying this is "a desperate attempt" by the occupation "to cover up its aggression."

"This is a dismal attempt to distort the role of the Palestinian diplomacy and obstruct its work in exposing the occupation's crimes and mobilise the widest international condemnations of its open war against Jerusalem and its holy places," the ministry said.

These accusations, the Palestinian Authority continued, are "a clear extension of Israel's continued aggression against our people and their leadership."

This comes after the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said: "Instead of acting to promote calm, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has chosen to join extremists in sharing disinformation with the goal of bringing about an escalation and violence."

He claimed that any attempt to show that Israel is not preserving freedom of religion in Jerusalem "is to provide support to Palestinian terrorist organisations and criminals."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in its statement that "the Israeli Foreign Ministry continues to spread lies and disinformation about the occupying state's concern for freedom of worship in occupied Jerusalem."

"Hundreds of videos have documented in sound and picture [Israeli occupation forces] forcing worshippers to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque or being assaulted and beaten, which confirms the lie of this Israeli claim."

The Palestinian ministry stressed it would continue its efforts to hold "Israeli war criminals accountable before international courts and impose sanctions on the occupying power to force it to comply with international law."

It also said it would continue exerting efforts to "end the occupation and settlement of the territory of the State of Palestine and its capital occupied East Jerusalem."

At least 150 Palestinian worshippers were wounded and over 400 others were arrested in Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday at the start of the Jewish Passover holiday.