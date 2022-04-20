Portuguese / Spanish / English

Chinese company signed agreement for UAE energy projects

April 20, 2022 at 8:23 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Middle East, News, UAE
UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibion and Conference (ADIPEC) on November 13, 2017 [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibion and Conference (ADIPEC) on November 13, 2017 [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 20, 2022 at 8:23 am

A Chinese technology company has secured three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects with the United Arab Emirates, local UAE media reports.

According to the report, ZTT Submarine Cable & System has signed an agreement with UAE's National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects set to be delivered to the end-user, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The deal, valued at $514 million, covers four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines, and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields, the report says.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Project will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

China and UAE trade volume had reached 144.4 billion Emirati dirhams (about $40 billion) in 2021.

OPINION: Is the UAE qualified to be a superpower?

Categories
Asia & AmericasChinaMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments