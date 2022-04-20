Israel: Gaza missile triggers war of words between government and opposition

A war of words was triggered on Monday between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu after a missile was launched towards the occupation state from Gaza.

"We must immediately establish a strong, right-wing government that will restore peace and security for Israel's citizens," tweeted Netanyahu.

"Mr Netanyahu," replied Bennett, "on your watch, terrorists [sic] launched 13,000 rockets toward the residents of southern Israel, carried out 1,500 terrorist [sic] attacks, burned down 45,000 dunams of our lands, killed 238 Israelis and injured 1,700 others."

After all of this, the prime minister added: "What did you do? You transferred suitcases full of dollars to Hamas."

Netanyahu's legacy, claimed Bennet, was: "Hamas rockets targeting Jerusalem, lynching in Acre and Lod. Israel in flames. You failed against Hamas. We are fixing the situation."

Responding to Bennett's statement, Netanyahu's Likud party said: "Bennett, the quiet you have had in southern Israel is the result of Operation Guardian of the Walls that was led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, and you have managed to ruin that as well."

The far-right party added that Bennett appears to have overlooked the fact that he was defence minister "on Netanyahu's watch" and a member of the cabinet. "The time of your weak government is over, start packing."

According to the Times of Israel, far-right Religious Zionism leader Betzalel Smotrich sent a request to Knesset speaker Mickey Levy on Monday for a special parliamentary session next week to vote on the dissolution of parliament and the holding of another General Election.

OPINION: The worst of Israeli settler attacks on Al-Aqsa is yet to come