Iran hacks Israel's Airports Authority site to avenge Soleimani killing

Iranian hackers, known as Al-Tahira, claim to have succeeded in bringing down Israel Airports Authority (IAA) website Wednesday night.

Based in Iraq, the group said that it is to avenge the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The IAA said: "In the last few minutes, the site is experiencing a multi-user attack. There is no damage or intrusion into the Airports Authority's operational systems," Walla News reported.

The Iranian Telegram channel Sabareen claimed that the group conducted attacks against several Israeli news sites that were inaccessible at the time, including the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news.

The IAA confirmed both sites were inaccessible shortly after the claims were made, although both were working as of Wednesday morning.

READ: Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal, says security agency

In broken Hebrew, Sabareen had reported in a message on Monday that the "Iraqi special forces threatens carry out the first quality operations from Iraqi ground into the Zionist entity, which will quiet the enemy," reported the Jerusalem Post.

According to Sabareen, the attack on Tuesday night was carried out at 1:02 am to coincide with the hour when Soleimani was assassinated in Baghdad two years ago.

In recent years, Israeli trade and medical firms, as well as other vital facilities have been subjected to repeated cyber attacks.

Israel accuses Iranian hackers of carrying out some of these attacks, as part of the ongoing cyber cold war between the two long-time adversaries.