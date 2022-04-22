Israel arrests 3 Palestinian brothers from Jenin

Israeli occupation forces arrested three brothers from Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, yesterday and in the early hours of this morning, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources said that occupation forces stormed Jenin early this morning and arrested Samer Ali Al-Sabah, 33, after violently raiding his family home and blowing up its main gate.

Earlier yesterday evening, his two brothers, Fadi and Ahmed, were rounded up at the Container (Qidron crossing/Wadi a-Nar) Military Checkpoint.

Since January 2022, Israel has arrested more than 2,140 Palestinians according to a joint statement issued by prisoners' organisations. Palestinian rights group Al-Haq said: "These arrests have particularly intensified since March and the start of Ramadan, with sweeping raids and arrests taking place in Jenin and Jerusalem." Last Friday, occupying forces raided Al-Aqsa mosque and conducted mass arrests of more than 450 Palestinians after attacking worshippers, injuring more than 150.

