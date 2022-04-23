Hamas condemns Israel's limit on Jerusalem churchgoers

The Islamic Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday condemned Israel for limiting the number of Christians allowed to visit the ChurchÂ of theÂ Holy SepulchreÂ for the Holy Fire ceremony.

"We condemn the Israeli occupation supreme court's ruling to limit the number of Christians allowed to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the Holy Fire ceremony," the statement said.

"This a historical precedent that the Israeli occupation allows courts to directly intervene in the management of religious affairs for the Palestinian people," the statement added. It expressed that this reflects Israel's "racist nature" and "refutes its claims on preserving freedom of worship for everyone."

Hamas also added that this measure: "Discloses the truth behind the Israeli plans to completely take over the holy city in a blatant violation of the international law and resolutions."

The Palestinian resistance movement stressed that the Palestinian people: "Have the right and willpower to defend their Muslim and Christian sacred sites, and no Israeli plan will deter our people from doing so at any price."

Concluding its statement, Hamas affirmed: "On this occasion, we extend our congratulations to all the Palestinian Christians on the occasion of the Holy Fire ceremony."

