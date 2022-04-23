Mass protest in front of London Israel embassy 

A large number of people on Friday staged a mass protest in front of the Israeli Embassy in London, condemning the continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The protesters also called for an immediate end to Israeli occupation forces and settler attacks on Palestinian residents of the holy city and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Muslim League in Britain and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign jointly organised the event.

The protesters called for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories and stop settler raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, the protesters called for the UK government to stop selling weapons to the Israeli occupation.

A number of Neturei Karta members, a Jewish organisation that opposes the Israeli occupation of Palestine, raised placards calling for freedom for the Palestinians and the liberation of Palestine.

"We are here to confirm sending a message of solidarity with our brothers in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the besieged Gaza Strip to the Israeli occupation," said Zaher Birawi of the Palestinian Forum in Britain. "We tell you that you are not alone."

Birawi also expressed: "We are sending our thanks and support for the Palestinians who defend the Arab and Islamic nations in addition to Al-Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest place for all Muslims on earth."

He called on Israel to stop its attempts to impose special and temporal partitioning of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and he stressed that Israel must maintain the status quo in the holy city of Jerusalem.