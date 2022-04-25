Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco: huge offshore oil field discovered

April 25, 2022 at 12:54 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Morocco, News, Spain, UK
Flag of Morocco [Kristin Harvey/Flickr]
Flag of Morocco, 8 May 2019 [Kristin Harvey/Flickr]
 April 25, 2022 at 12:54 pm

A huge oil field has been discovered off the coast of Morocco by British company Europa Oil & Gas, Spain's Motorpasion website has reported. The reserves in the field are valued at billions of dollars.

"The discovery is a treasure," said the website. "Its value is put at about €110 billion, which is roughly equivalent to Morocco's GDP in 2020, when it amounted to $112 billion."

The oil discovery sparked controversy in Spain, after anti-Morocco news and television websites insisted that the field is "located in the maritime borders of the Canary Islands of Spain."

However, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares and the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, stressed that, "The discovery is located within the territorial waters of Morocco, and not as otherwise claimed."

READ: Libya's Bashagha calls for oil exports to resume

Categories
AfricaEurope & RussiaMoroccoNewsSpainUK
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments