Libya's Bashagha calls for oil exports to resume

Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament last month, has called on the residents of the Oil Crescent region to resume oil exports.

Bashagha yesterday met with representatives of the Oil Crescent Region, which extends from Tobruk in the east to the Gulf of Sidra west, and includes the largest oil fields as well as ports.

"We clearly demanded the necessity to resume oil export in accordance with disciplined legal mechanisms that guarantee the integrity and transparency of managing oil revenues in a fair manner for all Libyans," he wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Bashagha added that he had listened to the residents' problems including "marginalisation, injustice, as well as deterioration of standard of living and services."

Last week, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on oil exports from the south, centre, southwest and east of the country.

The company said in a statement that oil production has been halted until further notice after a group of people entered the oil facilities and prevented employees from working.

Earlier, tribal leaders in southern Libya announced they were halting production from the oilfields until Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh hands over power to the newly appointed government of Fathi Bashagha.

Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun has warned that the country is losing $60 million per day as a result of the closures.