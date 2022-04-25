Turkiye charity provides food to South Sudanese Muslims

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday donated 400 more packages of food to vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan as part of aid provided during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

TIKA handed over the food packages containing cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar and maize flour.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf, said they would continue supporting vulnerable people.

"This is the third week of food donation activities that our government and non-governmental organisations have organised so far. It's a great happiness to be among the vulnerable groups and support them," said Mutaf during the distribution of aid in Juba.

"Our cooperation or support is not only limited to Ramadan. In January, we made the distribution of food to victims of conflict in Tambura (county) and also (to) flood victims in Jonglei (State of South Sudan). This food donation is a symbol of the Turkish nation's solidarity, love and affection for the South Sudanese people," added the Ambassador.

READ: Turkey charity donates work equipment to disadvantaged women in South Sudan

Abdallah Baraj, the Secretary-General of South Sudan Islamic Council, said they are happy with the food received from TIKA.

"We are happy and appreciate TIKA for supporting Muslims in South Sudan; this is not the first support, and they usually support us. This food is going to help those who are in need of something to eat," said Baraj.

He added that the beneficiaries include women, elderly people, and people with disabilities, among others.

Cafer Besli, the TIKA program coordinator in South Sudan, said the food will ease the hunger crisis during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are very happy to extend the Turkish government's helping hand to South Sudanese people who are in need.

"During this Ramadan, we have distributed 2,000 food packages to 1,800 families plus (to) 235 orphans in five different locations in the capital, Juba," Besli noted.