Israel moves prisoner Zakaria Zubaidi to solitary confinement

Israeli occupation authorities moved Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi to solitary confinement in Ayalon Prison, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported yesterday.

Al-Zubaidi has been held in harsh conditions since he was recaptured along with five other prisoners after escaping the Gilboa Prison in September. Israeli prison services had prevented clothes and underwear reaching him.

The family of Mohammed Al-Arda, who escaped along with Al-Zubaidi, said he had been moved from Ohli Kedar Prison to an unknown location.

No reasons have been given as to why the two prisoners were moved, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.

Following their recapture, the six prisoners were harshly beaten and left alone without treatment, and were subject to harsh and humiliating interrogation.

