Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel moves prisoner Zakaria Zubaidi to solitary confinement

April 26, 2022 at 3:03 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian protesters holding banners gather during a demonstration to support Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, Hebron on 1 March 2022. [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian protesters holding banners gather during a demonstration to support Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, Hebron on 1 March 2022. [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
 April 26, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Israeli occupation authorities moved Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi to solitary confinement in Ayalon Prison, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported yesterday.

Al-Zubaidi has been held in harsh conditions since he was recaptured along with five other prisoners after escaping the Gilboa Prison in September. Israeli prison services had prevented clothes and underwear reaching him.

The family of Mohammed Al-Arda, who escaped along with Al-Zubaidi, said he had been moved from Ohli Kedar Prison to an unknown location.

No reasons have been given as to why the two prisoners were moved, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.

Following their recapture, the six prisoners were harshly beaten and left alone without treatment, and were subject to harsh and humiliating interrogation.

READ: 550 Palestinians serving life terms in Israel jails

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments