Jordan king's uncle found guilty of corruption

April 28, 2022 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Walid Al-Kurdi, the husband of Jordanian King Abdullah’s aunt, 6 December 2019 [GeneralInspect2/Twitter]
The uncle of Jordan's King Abdullah II has been sentenced to 18 years in jail and fined $268 million on corruption charges.

Walid Al-Kurdi, who is married to the king's aunt, was sentenced yesterday in absentia on charges relating to his time as chairman and CEO of the state-owned Jordan Phosphate mines. He was accused of abusing his position at the head of the company.

In 2013, Al-Kurdi was sentenced to 22 years in prison and fined $378.8 million after he was convicted of corruption in the sale of phosphates.

The court also sentenced four directors of the mining company to three months each and imposed a fine of 1,000 Jordanian dinars ($1,410), local media reported.

