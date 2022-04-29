Portuguese / Spanish / English

Panic at Israeli airport as American tourist tried to take unexploded shell 'souvenir'

April 29, 2022 at 4:43 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
A boy brought the hefty shell piece from the Golan Heights and hoped to keep it as a souvenir [@archer_rs/Twitter]
 April 29, 2022 at 4:43 pm

A stampede broke out at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when American tourists tried to take an unexploded shell through security as a 'souvenir', local media reports.

According to the report, passengers in the departure lounge at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv rushed for the exits after staff slammed the alarm.

When the American tourists appeared with the hefty undetonated shell piece at security, airport guards thought the family may be terrorists and launched an emergency evacuation.

Despite urging passengers to leave the terminal 'slowly', the alarm prompted a melee, in which hundreds sprinted in all directions.

An injured eyewitness said: 'There was a lot of shouting. I just felt that I had to run for my life.

 

The report said the family boarded their flight home as normal, but had to leave the shell behind.

