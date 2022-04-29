Qatar awards major LNG field expansion project contract

The state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy yesterday awarded a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the North Field East LNG expansion to a consortium of Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas and China's Wison Engineering, Anadolu reported.

QatarEnergy said in a statement that the consortium would work on the expansion of the sulphur handling, storage and loading facilities within Ras Laffan industrial city.

According to the statement, the project will raise Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity to 110 million tonnes annually.

The facilities will support the four new LNG production lines in the North Field East Sector Expansion Project, scheduled to start production by the end of 2025.

The contract includes an option for further expansion, with the aim of supporting sulphur production from two additional LNG trains in the North Field Southern Sector Expansion Project, as well as infrastructure to support future LNG production lines.

"The award of the contract is the culmination of our efforts to complete the expansion of the eastern sector of the North Field, which is the largest in the history of the LNG industry," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of state for energy affairs and QatarEnergy CEO, said in the statement.

"The EPC award is the culmination of the company's efforts to implement the NFE project, the largest ever of its kind in the LNG industry", Al-Kaabi added.

When completed, the North Field Expansion Project will increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 million tonnes per year to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027.