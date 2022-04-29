Saudi Arabia arrests 235 civil servants on corruption charges 

Saudi Arabia has arrested 234 state employees across eight ministries on charges of "bribery, forgery and power abuse," the country's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced yesterday.

"The authority has carried out 4,286 rounds of oversight, and investigated 634 cases, resulting in detecting crimes of bribery, abuse of power, and forgery," Nazaha said in a statement.

It added that the crimes were committed by employees in the defence, interior, national guard, foreign affairs, health, justice, housing and education ministries.

In mid-February, Nazaha arrested the 30 civil servants as part of an investigation into 16 corruption cases related to "bribery, abuse of power, money laundering, and embezzlement of public money."

Last year, the authority said it had detected a number of corruption and bribery violations in various government agencies.

READ: Saudi Arabia calls on Arab states to join regional anti-corruption network