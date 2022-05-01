Oman sultan pardons over 300 inmates ahead of Eid

Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued a special pardon to over 300 inmates ahead of Eid Al-Fitr which will be celebrated tomorrow for much of the Muslim world.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), "His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the Supreme Commander, issues his special pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted in various cases. An official source in the Royal Oman Police stated that those who were honoured with the royal pardon reached 304 inmates, including 108 foreigners."

In January, the sultan pardoned 285 prisoners, including 118 foreign nationals to mark the first anniversary of his ascendancy to the throne, following the death of his cousin and predecessor, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

In November last year he also pardoned over 200 inmates as a goodwill gesture amid the sultanate's 51st National Day celebrations.

