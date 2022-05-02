Russia denies reports claiming war in Ukraine to end on May 9

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday denied reports claiming that Moscow will end its war on Ukraine on May 9, the anniversary of Russia's victory over the Nazis in World War II, reports Anadolu Agency.

"Russia does not intend to accelerate the completion of the special operation in Ukraine until the Victory Day over Nazism, May 9," said Lavrov, speaking to Italian television channel Rete 4.

"Our soldiers will not adapt their actions artificially to a certain date," he said. "The rhythm of the operation in Ukraine depends first and foremost on the need to minimize the risk to the civilian population and Russian military personnel."

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on February 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

