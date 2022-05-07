3 major Yamina leaders expected to leave Bennett's party

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Deputy Minister Avir Kara and MK Nir Orbach are expected to leave Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party after the return of the Knesset from its Summer recess, Israel Hayom reported earlier this week.

While Israelis are celebrating Remembrance Day in Petah Tikva, where Shaked delivered a speech, the three met secretly at Orbach's home.

According to Israel Hayom, they recalled the day after Idit Silman left the coalition in early April when the three met at Kara's home.

They agreed to create a spring bloc within Yamina where they coordinate political moves in light of the pressure exerted by the opposition to dissolve the government.

"We do not want to be the first to take the step, we will wait and see if she comes to the next faction meeting," they disclosed.

They referred to Silman, who was the leader of the coalition and MK for Yamina before she resigned on 6 April, 2022.

OPINION: Bennett has to tread carefully or the 'Sword of Jerusalem' could be unleashed again

However, The Times of Israel reported on Friday that Orbach, who issued an ultimatum in exchange for remaining in the coalition after Silman's resignation, took a step backwards.

According to The Times of Israel, Orbach's ultimatum included convening the Israeli Planning and Building Council to advance settlement plans.

Following the announcement about the planned meeting of the council to give its final approval of building 3,988 new settlement units, he thanked Bennett and Defence Minister Benny Gantz for ceding his request.

"The Higher Planning Council is the air that allows the settlements to breathe. It is oxygen," Orbach was reported by The Times of Israel saying.

However, Orbach did not say whether or not he ended his ultimatum, which included two other requests.