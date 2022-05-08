Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical examinations

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to hospital for medical tests, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The state news agency SPA, citing a Royal Court statement, said the 86-year-old monarch entered King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah Saturday night "to conduct some medical examinations."

SPA, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the tests or the condition of the king.

"May God preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and may he enjoy health and wellness," the statement said.

In March, the Saudi monarch was hospitalised to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced. He also underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

