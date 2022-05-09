Major alliance welcomes Sudan's national dialogue

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), on Monday, welcomed the launch of a national dialogue facilitated by the UN and the African Union next week, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The SFR is an alliance of political and armed groups formed in 2011 to oppose the regime of former President Omar Al-Bashir.

"We welcome the planned launch of dialogue between Sudanese parties," senior SFR official, Khaled Shawish, told the state news agency, SUNA.

He said his front has met with representatives of the UN, AU and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regarding the planned dialogue.

Shawish said calls by the dialogue sponsors for lifting the state of emergency, release of political prisoners and scrapping the freedom-restricting laws "provide a suitable atmosphere for the dialogue".

Sudan has been in turmoil since 25 October, 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

