Gaza's students showcase innovative ways to improve life under occupation

Students in Gaza showcased their technological creations during an event held by the Ministry of Education, 10 May 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Students in Gaza showcased their technological creations during an event held by the Ministry of Education, with many hoping their ideals can help improve the lives of those living under occupation.

Among the innovations was a robot that sows seeds on agricultural land. This could become a useful tool for farmers in Gaza whose land is located near the fence with Israel, which leads to them coming under fire by occupation forces as they tend to their fields.

Students also displayed a rescue boat that works remotely, a fire extinguishing device with a remote and an application which allows those who are visually impaired or blind to identify the bank notes in their possession.

The design of a robot with an inbuilt camera was also on display, this could help locate the bodies of those who are injured or who were killed under the rubble as a result of Israel's brutal attacks on the Strip.

