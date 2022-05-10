Jews in Morocco celebrate Israel's Independence Day for the first time in years

The Jewish community in Morocco organised, for the first time in years, a public celebration for Israel's Independence Day in the city of Marrakesh, in cooperation with the World Zionist Organisation (WZO).

Israel's the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported: "The small Jewish community in Marrakesh decided it was about time to stop hiding its celebrations for Israel each year and enjoy the fruits of the Abraham Accords."

The celebration sparked anger among opponents of normalisation, as Moroccan human rights organisations warned against "Zionist overreach and Zionising of what remained of the Jewish component in Morocco."

The participants also celebrated the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco that were made possible by the Abraham Accords in December 2000.

The attendees performed songs in Hebrew, blew the shofar horn and danced. Prayers were held in the synagogue and the flags of Israel were raised.

Jews in Morocco have not publicly celebrated Israel's Independence Day for decades.

Opponents of normalisation, however, warned against linking Jews in Morocco to the Zionist state of Israel so as it is not known as "an Israeli community in Morocco".

