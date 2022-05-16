Syria Government page shut down by Facebook for a song glorifying Russia

A song titled "Glory to Russia" in Arabic caused Facebook moderators to shut down a Syrian government page, the local media reports.

According to the report, the song which had been posted on 9 May, the day Russia celebrates defeating Nazi Germany during the Second World War, was put out by Syrian government social media accounts, including one called the Syrian Arab Television and Radio Broadcasting Commission.

After the song was released, Facebook removed the song that celebrated Russia and its army, the report says.

However, the song continues to appear on YouTube as it has been posted by a public TV channel.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Russia has supported the administration of Bashar Al-Assad of Syria.

Read: Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine