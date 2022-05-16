Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey to manage 2022 FIFA World Cup security

May 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Turkey
General view with Qatar written on the screens of the Exhibition and Convention Center at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar [Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar [Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
 May 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Turkey is preparing to manage security at November's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced yesterday.

Soylu made the announcement during an online meeting with the chairman of Qatar's Security and Safety Operations Committee for the tournament, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Anadolu has reported.

The Turkish official said recently that his country would deploy "3,000 riot police, as well as 100 members of a special forces unit, 50 bomb-detection dogs and their handlers, 50 bomb disposal experts and other staff" to ensure security for the duration of the World Cup.

READ: Israel considers travel warning for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsQatarTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments