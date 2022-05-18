Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel okays extremists' flag march at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate

Far-right Israelis holding Israeli flags stage "flag march" starting from Ha-Nevi'im Street towards Damascus Gate (Bab al-Amud) in OId Town neighborhood of Jerusalem on 15 June 2021. [Esat Fırat - Anadolu Agency]
Far-right Israelis holding Israeli flags towards Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on 15 June 2021 [Esat Fırat/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli authorities, on Wednesday, green-lighted a march of Israeli flags organised by Israeli extremists going through the Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said the flag march was okayed following a security assessment by Israeli Public Security Minister, Omer Barlev and Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai.

Commenting on the decision, Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation, Esawi Frej, the only Arab Minister in the Israeli government, said allowing the provocative march is a mistake and worrisome, according to KAN.

Last year, the march also passed by the Damascus Gate – one of Jerusalem's Old City gates, also known as the Bab Al-Amud area – a march during which Israelis chanted anti-Arab slogans.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry slammed the new Israeli decision, calling it a provocation to the Palestinian people.

