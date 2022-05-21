Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ethiopia accuses Sudan of forceful border breach 

May 21, 2022 at 2:02 pm | Published in: Africa, Ethiopia, News, Sudan
A woman with her child is pictured in the mirror of a van driving through Shagarab refugee camp during rainy season on August 14, 2021 in Shagarab, Sudan [Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images]
 May 21, 2022 at 2:02 pm

Ethiopia warned on Friday that Sudan's invasion of its soil would cause "unprecedented" clashes, accusing Khartoum of working to change the demography of the disputed area, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Ethiopian foreign minister told parliament that the country is exerting much effort to reach peaceful diplomatic solutions for the bilateral differences and conflicts related to regaining the land "forcefully occupied by Sudan."

"Sudan breached the demarcation of borders when Ethiopia was busy in the operation to apply the law in the northern part of the country," the minister said.

He blamed Sudanese forces for deporting civilians and demolishing their property in the occupied areas, noting that the situation was worsening.

At the same time, he accused Sudan of working to change the demography in the disputed area through building infrastructure projects, describing this as "absolutely unacceptable".

The foreign minister stressed the importance of peaceful solutions and warned that invasions would undermine bilateral relations, emphasising that Addis Ababa is considering all ways to regain its lands.

