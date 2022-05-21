Hamas hails Malaysia, Venezuela for supporting Palestine

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas hailed on Friday all stances taken by states and governments in support of the Palestinian people in their fight for their legitimate rights.

Ezzet Al-Resheq, member of the Hamas Political Bureau, praised remarks delivered by Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he asked the US administration to be "transparent" and "honest" when handling Palestinian rights and their struggle with the Israeli occupation.

The Malaysian prime minister's remarks came during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Al-Resheq praised Malaysia for its official and popular positions supporting Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and its rejection of normalisation with the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the senior Hamas official lauded Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's statements in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

These stances, taken amid an international silence over the increasing Israeli occupation's crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites, will expose the double standards policy adopted by some states, above all the US administration, towards the Palestinian cause and rights, Al-Resheq explained.

He urged all states to follow suit, push for an international public opinion to expose the Israeli occupation and its terrorist nature, and endorse the Palestinians' legitimate struggle to restore their rights and return to their homeland.