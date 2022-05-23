Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwaiti fencer refuses to face Israeli opponent

Wheelchair fencing match during the the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on 29 August 2021 [YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images]
The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) yesterday announced that a Kuwaiti player had refused to face her Israeli opponent in the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup.

Kholoud Al-Mutairi is one of the most prominent disabled Kuwaiti national players. She has represented her country in multiple international forums.

Last month her countryman Mohammad Al-Fadli also refused to face an Israeli opponent in the group stage of the World Fencing Championships held in Dubai.

In recent years, multiple Kuwaiti athletes withdrew from different international tournaments after being pitted against Israeli opponents. They say their actions are in support of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and rejection of normalising with the Israeli occupation.

