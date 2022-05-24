Arab MK removed from Knesset after defending rights of Arab university students

Arab MK Sami Abu Shehadeh was removed from a debate held in the Israeli Knesset's Education, Culture and Sports Committee while he defended freedom of expression on campuses, local media reported.

Following the commemoration of Nakba Day by Arab Israeli students, Jewish students chanted "death to Arabs" along with many "hateful" insults in Tel Aviv University, Abu Shehadeh said.

"Zionist extremists went around Tel Aviv University, including around dorms were some Arab Palestinian citizens were, shouting 'death to the Arabs' among other hateful incitement," he said.

"Neither Israel Police nor the university did anything to protect the threatened students," he added, pointing out this is "apartheid."

"This took place a few hours after the Israeli Minister of Education Ahasha Biton joined right-wing extremists in attacking the Nakba commemorations held at Tel Aviv University, which is built over the ethnically cleansed Palestinian village of Sheikh Muwannis."

Comparing the events to those at the funeral of assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, he said: "Just as during the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Israeli government and police show their racist approach against any kind of Palestinian national identity."

"We call upon all entities with relations with Tel Aviv University to hold them accountable for failing to protect the Arab Palestinian students. We hold them and the Israeli police fully responsible for the attacks against our people."

