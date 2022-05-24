Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK says Qatar set to invest 10bn pounds in Britain

May 24, 2022 at 8:06 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) welcomes Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (R) outside 10 Downing Street ahead of their bilateral meeting in London, United Kingdom on May 24, 2022 [Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency]
Britain said, on Tuesday, that it had agreed on a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf State invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years.

The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences, and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad's leadership," British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said.

"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia's appalling invasion of Ukraine."

