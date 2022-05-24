UK says Qatar set to invest 10bn pounds in Britain

Britain said, on Tuesday, that it had agreed on a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf State invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years.

The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences, and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad's leadership," British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said.

"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia's appalling invasion of Ukraine."

