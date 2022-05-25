Bennett: Biden informed me the Revolutionary Guard would remain on US terrorism list

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted yesterday that US President Joe Biden informed him last month that Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would remain on the US State Department's terrorism blacklist.

Bennett thanked Biden on Twitter for this decision, according to the US news website Axios.

"I welcome the decision by the US Administration to keep Iran's IRGC on the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list — which is where it belongs," he tweeted.

I welcome the decision by the US Administration to keep Iran's IRGC on the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list — which is where it belongs. Thank you to @POTUS @JoeBiden for this principled decision and for being a true friend of the State of Israel.

🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) May 24, 2022

However, Axios also quoted a spokesman from the National Security Council saying that the NSC does not "disclose the contents of our private diplomatic conversations," adding, "The President will do what's in the best interests of U.S. national security."

Despite previous signs of some progress, indirect talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal have been stalled for months. One of the last major sticking points was Tehran's demand for the US to remove the IRGC from the list of foreign terrorist organisations.

During the negotiations, the US proposed removing the IRGC from the list of foreign terrorist organisations if Iran publicly pledged to de-escalate in the region, according to Axios.

OPINION: Subtle shift in US rhetoric suggests new Iran approach